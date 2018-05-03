Suicide attempt near Mantralaya; man wants Sambhaji Bhide’s arrest

Sambhaji Bhide Sambhaji Bhide

A political worker from Ahmednagar on Wednesday tried to commit suicide outside Mantralaya, demanding arrest of Sambhaji Bhide for Koregaon Bhima violence. The police said the incident took place around 1.30 pm when the man, identified as Ganesh Dilip Pawar, allegedly poured kerosene and threatened to set himself ablaze. According to police, Pawar was stopped by the stationed police officers outside the Mantralaya gate. “We stopped him before he could set himself on fire, following which he was brought to Marine Drive police station for inquiry,” said an officer from the Marine Drive police station.

During investigation, Pawar allegedly demanded the arrest of Sambhaji Bhide, who he felt, was responsible for the violence in Koregaon Bhima, said police officials. “We have detained Pawar as a preventive measure and will produce him in court Thursday. We are probing into the matter further,” said Vilas Gangawane from the Marine Drive police station.

Following the Koregoan Bhima violence, several Dalit organisations and leaders have been demanding Bhide’s arrest, alleging his role in the violence. However, Bhide was earlier given a clean chit by the Maharashtra government in the case, stating that there was not a single document or evidence to substantiate his role in the violence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App