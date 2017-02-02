Man tries to end life on tracks but escapes miraculously

A 65-year-old man allegedly attempted to end his life by lying in front of a local train at suburban Vikhroli station, but escaped unhurt as the train passed over him, an RPF official said on Wednesday. Dinkar Sakpal, the man, jumped on the tracks and lay down as a train arrived on platform 1 at around 11 yesterday morning, an official of the Railway Police Force said.

However five bogeys of the train, which was at a low speed, passed over him without he coming under the wheels, before it was stopped and he was pulled out. The incident was captured on CCTV at the station.