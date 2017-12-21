Suhaib Ilyasi gets life term for killing wife 17 years ago: Sentence will serve ends of justice, says Delhi court

Suhaib Ilyasi being produced before court. (Express photo by Neeraj) Suhaib Ilyasi being produced before court. (Express photo by Neeraj)

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi to life imprisonment for killing his wife Anju more than 17 years ago. During hearing on the sentencing, the prosecution submitted that capital punishment should be awarded as the offence was committed in a brutal manner. The counsel for victim’s sister said the case falls under the ‘rarest of rare’ category since the convict not only betrayed the faith of his wife but also the public at large because he had an “image” of a “law abiding citizen”.

The court, however, ruled out that the case falls in the rarest of rare category, which warrants death penalty. Instead, the court said that “ends of justice would be met” if the convict is sentenced to life term.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, besides directing that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to Anju’s parents, which would be borne by him. “I am of the opinion that the ends of justice would be served if the convict is sentenced to imprisonment for life and also to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh… further, I award Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the parents of the deceased,” the court said.

Immediately after the sentence was pronounced, Ilyasi (51) said he was innocent. He said, “I say it again and I say it loudly: I am innocent. This is injustice.” The advocate appearing for Ilyasi said that the defence has not led with the evidence that the convict cannot be reformed and therefore they are going for capital punishment. He submitted that based on circumstantial evidence and that he faced the trial for 17 years without violating the bail condition and his conduct was good before the court and prayed for life imprisonment.

Ilyasi was arrested in March 28, 2000, in connection with death of his wife, Anju. Charges were framed against him after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged he used to torture his wife for dowry.

