Suhaib Ilyasi, former TV host, convicted for wife’s murder

Suhaib Ilyasi. (File) Suhaib Ilyasi. (File)

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted Suhaib Ilyasi, a former television producer, for the murder of his wife back in the year 2000, reported PTI. Suhaib was found guilty on charge of murder and faces a minimum punishment of life imprisonment or and the maximum of death penalty in the case. The quantum of punishment will be decided on December 20, said Suhaib’s lawyer Manu Sharma. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra.

On January 11, 2000, Anju Ilyasi had been rushed to a hospital in Delhi with stab wounds which was ruled as the cause of her death that she purportedly received at her home in East Delhi. Suhaib was arrested in March following allegations by his mother-in-law and sister-in-law of torturing his wife for dowry. He had earlier been charged with IPC section 304 B (dowry death), but in 2014 the Delhi High Court had ruled that Suhaib will face murder charges for killing his wife.

Suhaib was a popular face on television at that time for hosting a crime show called ‘India’s Most Wanted’.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd