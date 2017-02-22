Suggestions for fort like structures in Amaravati make job of archititecht tough

The task of designing a modern-looking Amaravati-capital of Andhra Pradesh-has just got a lot complicated and tougher for master architect Foster and Partners of UK as some experts have suggested that buildings should look like forts and historical structures. An experts committee headed by Dr Parakala Prabhakar, advisor to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has suggested that all the designs should reflect Telugu culture and heritage.

The two-day meeting of the experts committee started in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The committee will give ideas and make suggestions for the capital reflecting Telugu culture and history which would be submitted to master architect, London-based Foster and Partners for incorporation in the final designs.

“The purpose of this is since we are calling Amaravati a people’s capital and soil and water brought from each village and ward from across AP has been deposited here, the buildings should reflect some of the local culture. The experts committee will encapsulate the ideas discussed and submit it to the architect for incorporation in the final designs. The architect will submit three options by April end and we will chose one and finalise,’’ Dr Prabhakar said speaking to The Indian Express.

Dr Prabhakar requested the experts to offer their advices keeping in view the importance of nine concept cities within Amaravati focusing on nine specialities. The nine cities are: Knowledge city, health city, electronics city, tourism city,justice city, media city, sports city, finance city, and government city.

He said every one in the state prefers reflection of Telugu culture and heritage in designs of Amaravati. He said it is a rare opportunity to design entire city reflecting our culture.

The committee decided that the constructions should reflect Indian and especially Andhra culture. Some of them opined that the Amaravati designs should reflect the structure of our ancient kingdoms. They supported the plantation of medicinal plants to develop greenery and to bring down temperature. The members of the expert committee also discussed on the entrance structure—a proposed arch– of Amaravati.

Tirupati’s Sri Venkatswara museum director V Ranganayakulu said that the government offices should reflect the ancient `manduva logili’ structures for free flow of air and sun light. The buildings should be named with historical names. Some of the members suggested the Assembly building should reflect Chandragiri fort.

Sri Venkateswara University retired professor Kirankant chowdary said that the structure in the capital should reflect ancient kingdoms including Satavahanas, Ikshvakas, Salankayanas and Buddhists. Writer Sai Papineni said that the designers should adopt the technology in Los Angeles structures to bring down the temperature. A retired archaeological official KV Rao said that the buildings should reflect the Buddhism traces in Amaravati region.

Cine architect Anand Sai said entire city should be in one colour for more attraction. Director of cultural affairs Vijay Bhaskar said that the structures should reflect the history of Kalinga kingdom. He said that Kalinga kingdom is spread over Ganga to Godavari river but the history confined to three districts at present.

Historian E Siva Nagireddy said that the structures in Amaravati should reflect the culture of all regions of the state. Amaravati heritage city advisor Galla Amareswar said that the suggestions of experts should be developed as designs in 3D and should be presented to Foster and Partner.

