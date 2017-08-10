Sugata Bose in Lok Sabha, ‘PM should stop the engines of coercion in their tracks’

TMC MP Sugato Bose urged PM Modi to take strong action against those spreading hatred and killing in the name of religion. PTI TMC MP Sugato Bose urged PM Modi to take strong action against those spreading hatred and killing in the name of religion. PTI

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strong action against those “spreading the poison of hatred and killing human beings in the name of religion,” Trinamool Congress MP Sugato Bose, grand-nephew of Subash Chandra Bose, said he should do so if he truly wants all the evils to quit India before 2022. “I appeal to the prime minister to stop the engines of coercion in their tracks. Faith in India’s destiny rescues us from debilitating pessimism in the face of ferocious assaults on the expression of rational difference,” he said in Lok Sabha during a special debate on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

“It is not easy to be rid of bad things from the past. Today, in some parts of the country, we are witnessing a recrudescence of the hatred that had marked the cow protection movements of the 1890s, and the shuddhi and sangathan movements of the late 1920s.” Bose quoted Gandhi, Tagore, S C Bose and Vivekananda to stress religious harmony as he said India needs peace to move from sankalp to siddhi, a call given by Modi. “To ensure peace, we must avoid all temptations to be chauvinistic and jingoistic,” he said. “For the next five years, I would invite [ruling MPs] to join us on a journey on the broad highway illuminated by the halo of Mahatma Gandhi. An overarching sense of Indian nationhood will happily coexist with multiple identities of our diverse populace.”

He referred to the final five and a half months of Gandhi’s life: “Gandhiji had a keen insight when he commented: ‘Irreligion masquerades as religion’. Today, we see irreligion masquerading as religion. When the first AICC session met in mid-November 1947, Gandhiji had a clear message for the ruling party and the government of the day. ‘No Muslim in the Indian Union’, he told them ‘should feel his life unsafe’… We have to make sure that we do not have a vision of untrammeled dominance of one community and one language.” About Modi’s speech, he said: “Narendra Modiji says that the next five years will be transformative. We sometimes wonder when he says that these years will be transformative because the three top constitutional posts are held by people belonging to the same ideology, we cannot but expresses some concern. We need to be clear about what our sankalp is,” he said.

“If he truly wants all evils to quit India by 2022, including communalism… we hope that he will unambiguously condemn and take stronger action against those who are spreading the poison of hatred and killing human beings in the name of religion.”

