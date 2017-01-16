Sugar prices jump on strong demand

Sugar prices shot up by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital today following brisk buying by stockists and retailers amid restricted supplies from mills and lower production estimates by ISMA. Marketmen said the rise in sweetener prices was mostly attributed to strong demand from stockists and bulk consumers, supported by easing cash crunch in the market.

Besides, pause in supplies from mills and lower output estimates by ISMA also boosted prices, they added. Also, sugar prices in the retail market in the national capital were ruling in a range of Rs 46 to Rs 50 per kilo.

At the wholesale market, sugar ready M-30 and S-30 prices soared by Rs 100 each to settle at Rs 4,100-4,200 and Rs 4,090-4,190 per quintal. Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices also spurted by Rs 70 each to 3,760-3,830 and Rs 3,750-3,820 per quintal.

In the millgate section, sugar Ramala, Morna and Sakoti swifted by Rs 90 each to Rs 3,770, Rs 3,780 and Rs 3,770 per quintal. Prices of Thanabhavan, Budhana, Dhanora, Simbholi, Dhampur, Khatuli, Anupshaher, Nazibabad, Baghpat and Chandpur were higher by Rs 80 each to settle at Rs 3,780, Rs 3,790, Rs 3,780, Rs 3,810, Rs 3,760, Rs 3,810, Rs 3,770, Rs 3,760, Rs 3,780, Rs 3,770 per quintal respectively.

Following are today’s quotations (in Rs per quintal)

Sugar retail markets – Rs 46.00-50.00 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 4,100-4,200, S-30 Rs 4,090-4,190.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,760-3,830, S-30 Rs 3,750-3,820.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,780, Kinnoni Rs 3,830, Asmoli Rs 3,800, Dorala Rs 3,790, Budhana Rs 3,790,Thanabhavan Rs 3,780, Dhanora Rs 3,780, Simbholi Rs 3,810, Khatuli Rs 3,810, Dhampur Rs 3,760, Ramala Rs 3,770, Anupshaher Rs 3,770, Baghpat Rs 3,780, Morna Rs 3,780, Sakoti Rs 3,770, Chandpur Rs 3,760, Nazibabad Rs 3,760 and Modi nagar 3,770.