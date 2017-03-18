Sufi clerics missing: India putting steady pressure on Pakistan, assures BJP

Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami

Branding the disappearance of two Indian Sufi clerics in Karachi as a worrisome issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday assured that the Government of India is putting pressures on Pakistan regarding the issue. “This is a worrisome issue. Our government is putting pressure on Pakistan. People from both the countries are travelling back and forth every time and such an incident is not acceptable,” BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

He added that the Foreign Affairs Ministry is in continuous contact with Pakistan and investigation is underway. Two Indian Sufi clerics, who were on a pilgrimage to Pakistan, have gone missing, prompting India to take up the matter with the Pakistani government. Two clerics, Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, had gone to Karachi to meet their relatives after which they headed to Lahore to visit the shrines of Sufi saints.

Syed Asif Ali Nizami is the head priest of New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she has taken up the matter with Islamabad. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria also acknowledged that an Indian request seeking assistance for the recovery of two clerics had been received.

