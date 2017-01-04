Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s bail plea rejected, sent to six-day CBI custody

Sudip Bandyopadhyay Sudip Bandyopadhyay

A special court in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and remanded him to six-day CBI custody. Sudip was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam which led to violent protests by TMC workers. Sudip’s arrest came days after the arrest of another party MP Tapas Paul in the same case.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had lashed out at Centre for the arrest of Sudip. A furious Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using central agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department against his political rivals who were raising their voice against demonetisation.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress MPs took out a protest march towards the Prime Minister’s residence. The parliamentarians from the West Bengal ruling party were taken into police custody before they could reach 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

