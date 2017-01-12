Sudip Bandyopadhyay sent to judicial custody for 14 days

A CBI court on Thursday sent TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay to judicial custody for 14 days. Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI last week in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam case. Talking to media after the court’s order, Bandyopadhyay that the Centre is trying to malign him. “Centre and CBI are trying to malign me because I raised the demonetisation issue in Parliament,” said Bandyopadhyay.

Rose Valley scam, which was also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, encompasses a larger amount of money swindling as compared to the Saradha case.

