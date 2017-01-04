Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrest hits both party and Opposition unity

Trinamool Congress supporters outside the BJP’s Bengal headquarters on Central Avenue in Kolkata Tuesday. Partha Paul Trinamool Congress supporters outside the BJP’s Bengal headquarters on Central Avenue in Kolkata Tuesday. Partha Paul

The arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scandal Tuesday sharpened a divide in the Opposition.

The Congress stood by Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling the arrest “revenge” and “vendetta” by the BJP government for her sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi. The CPM, however, said Mamata knew that the arrest was imminent and argued that her “high-decibel” protest against demonetisation was a ploy to dub the arrest a “political one.”

The Congress, which had a tacit electoral understanding with the Left Front in the West Bengal assembly elections, has in the last few weeks moved closer to the Trinamool Congress, its former ally. Mamata not only addressed a joint press conference with Rahul — an event that the Left and several other Opposition parties skipped — but also wished Congress workers on the party’s foundation day on December 28.

On Tuesday, the Congress rushed to Mamata’s support. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed “revenge and vendetta” against his political opponents. He claimed investigating agencies such as the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are being “pushed” and “subjected to pressure” by the Prime Minister and his office to “unleash vendetta against political opponents and against anyone who raises their voice”.

“From the day Mamata Banerjee held a joint press conference with Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, a new wave of vendetta has been unleashed by Modi. The other day when Trinamool MP Tapas Paul was arrested, he named Union minister Babul Supriyo in connection with the chit fund scam. Did Modi arrest Babul Supriyo? Did the CBI even call him for questioning? The arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay is nothing but the same step in the same chain of events to unleash vendetta, revenge and suppress the voice of opposition,” Surjewala said.

CPM politburo member Mohammad Salim, on the other hand, rejected the argument that Trinamool MPs are being arrested because of Mamata’s opposition to the demonetisation drive.

“It is the other way round,” salim said. “Because she knew that the arrest was imminent and there would be no more leniency because several notices had been given, she made that high-decibel noise. Because she knew her people were going to be arrested, she created the noise to make it [arrest] a political one… The arrest was imminent and long delayed, because the Trinamool chief instructed her people not to cooperate with the investigation… In fact, the CBI played a very lenient role.”

He added that it was strange that Mamata was questioning the timing of the arrest, and rejected the allegation that it was an act of vendetta. “Normally when such corruption cases come, politicians say the law will take its own course. Let the Trinamool chief, who claims to be a crusader against corruption, respond why she opposed this investigation from high court to Supreme Court,” Salim said.

In Kolkata, Salim’s CPM colleague Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the former chief minister, said, “Today another MP has been arrested. It shows that this party [Trinamool] is corrupt, from the bottom right to the top.”

CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said the arrest of the two MPs — Tapas Paul and Bandyopadhyay — are just the tip of the iceberg. “We should not be concerned with just these two arrests. What actually needs to be done is to pin down and then arrest the kingpin, the brainchild of the scam,” Mishra said. He targeted Mamata: “We know that she met Gautam Kundu [Saradha main accused] in Delo Bungalow in Kalimpong. That is what needs to be investigated.”

To Mamata’s allegations that CPM leaders were involved in the scam, Mishra said, “Let me inform her that not a single Left leader features on the CBI list.”