Sudip arrest: TMC MPs march to PM residence, detained mid-way

Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrives at the CBI office in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI photo Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrives at the CBI office in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI photo

Trinamool Congress MPs on Wednesday took out a protest march towards the Prime Minister’s residence, a day after Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC’s leader in Lok Sabha, was arrested in an alleged corruption case. The parliamentarians from the West Bengal ruling party were taken into police custody before they could reach 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. “We were marching peacefully towards the Prime Minister’s residence, but the police detained us mid-way and manhandled few of our MPs,” TMC leader Saugata Roy told reporters. He added that as many as 36 MPs from the party took part in this protest march and they will continue to raise their voices against “injustice done by the Modi government”.

On Tuesday, the Trianmool Congress (TMC) leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam case. Bandyopadhyay is the second TMC MP to be arrested within a week in connection with the alleged scam. Last Friday, actor-turned-politician Tapas Pal was subjected to questioning for more than four hours and arrested subsequently.

Agitated by Bandyopadhyay’s arrest, a furious Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using central agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department against his political rivals who were raising their voice against demonetisation. Following the arrest of their leader, alleged TMC workers descended on the BJP office in central Kolkata chanting anti-Narendra Modi slogans and hurling stones. It left several people injured and half-a-dozen cars parked outside damaged.