Sudeep Lakhtakia appointed new NSG chief

CRPF special DG Sudeep Lakhtakia has been appointed as the new chief of National Security Guard (NSG). Lakhtakia will take over from S P Singh, the current chief of the elite counter terror force, who retires on January 31. The order was issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is currently serving as a Special Director General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in New Delhi. Lakhtakia will head the force till July next year, when he is also scheduled to retire.

Commandos of the NSG are based in five hubs apart from their main garrison in Gurgaon’s Manesar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App