Sudarshan Bhagat appointed Minister of State Tribal Affairs

He represents Lohardaga (Jharkhand) constituency in Lok Sabha. With his induction, there are now two junior ministers of Tribal Affairs. The other minister is Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor, a sitting MP of the BJP from Dahod in Gujarat.

Published:September 3, 2017 8:20 pm
Sudarshan Bhagat, state minister of agriculture, state minister of tribal affairs,  Sudarshan Bhagat (Source: Twitter/Sudarshan Bhagat)
Sudarshan Bhagat, who was holding the charge of Minister of State for Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, was on Sunday shifted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a junior minister. Bhagat had taken charge as the Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on July 8 last year.

Bhagat was the member of 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014). He was a member of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from 2000-2005 and was Minister of State for Human Resources (2000-2003) and CM Secretariat (Independent Charge) (2003-2004) in the Jharkhand government. He also served as Cabinet Minister of Welfare (2004-2005) in the Jharkhand government.

Born on October 10, 1969, Bhagat is a graduate and has been member of various Parliamentary committees.

