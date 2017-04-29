Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold medal at 10th Moscow sand art championship

Pattnaik said he had created a 10 feet high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh and inscribed “Go Green” on the statue.(Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter handle) Pattnaik said he had created a 10 feet high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh and inscribed “Go Green” on the statue.(Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter handle)

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha has won the jury prize gold medal at the 10th Moscow Sand art Championship. Pavel Menikov, the chief organiser of the event presented the prestigious prize at Kolomenskoye, Moscow, Pattnaik said in a statement. The event concluded yesterday.

Twenty five sculptors from different countries around the world had participated in the championship on the theme -“World Around Us”.Pattnaik said he had created a 10 feet high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh and inscribed “Go Green” on the statue.

Sudarsan said he chose this message to highlight the importance of ecological balance in the face of global warming. Recently, Pattnaik had created world’s tallest sand castle at Puri beach.

