Sucha Singh Langah now booked for hurting religious sentiments

The Gurdaspur police, which are probing a rape case against former Punjab cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah, on Friday also booked him for hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs on a complaint by Balbir Singh Mushal, who heads a group of Sikhs called Guru Granth Sahib Satikar Committee.

On Thursday, Langah was excommunicated from the Sikh community by Akal Takht. The former minister booked for raping a woman from Gurdaspur on September 28. The woman had also submitted a video in a pen drive to the police to support her allegations. Later, a video went viral on the social media claiming it was same video submitted by the woman to the police.

So far, the police have not confirmed the authenticity of the viral video or arrest the persons who uploaded it on the

social media. However, Langah has now been booked for hurting religious sentiments on a complaint by Mushal whose group members had also attempted to attack the former minister in court premises on Wednesday.

“We have received the complaint which claims Langah’s act hurt religious sentiments of Sikhs. We have recorded statements and booked Langah under the section 295(a) of IPC,” said DSP (special branch) Gurbans Singh.

Police have recorded statements of Lakhwinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Shamsher Singh, all activists of Satikar Committee. All three belong to Adhian village of Gurdaspur.

“We have given the complaint on the basis of the rape case registered against him. Allegations in FIR are enough to suggest he violated Sikh code of conduct despite being a Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee member. At the same time, a video that has gone viral captures his immoral conduct,” said Mushal.

The police, however, say they have not watched the viral video as yet. “We have not watched the video as yet. But we can book Langah on the basis of the complaint that me1ntions about a viral video,” said an officer. SSP H S Bhullar also said he had not watched any of the two videos. Langah, during his appearance at a Chandigarh court, had claimed the person in the viral video was not him.

