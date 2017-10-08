Sucha Singh Chhotepur dismisses rumours of joining SAD

Sucha Singh Chhotepur in Chandigarh Saturday. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) Sucha Singh Chhotepur in Chandigarh Saturday. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Aapna Punjab Party president Sucha Singh Chhotepur dissmissed all reports that he was set to join Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Chhotepur said Saturday that such baseless rumours were the reason why he was holding a press conference so urgently in Chandigarh.

He said a section of the media had wrongly reported one Sucha (Singh Langah) had gone and another Sucha (Singh Chhotepur) will make his way into Shiromani Akali Dal without even confirming with him. He said while leaders from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and the BJP had met him ahead of Gurdaspur bypoll, he was not joining any other party. He added Daljit Singh Cheema and Janmeja Singh Sekhon were among the Akali leaders who had met him, but said he was not joining SAD.

Meanwhile, Chhotepur said Gurdaspur bypoll will be a political battle with blatant use of money and muscle power as “it always happens in byelections”. He said due to this reason, APP decided not to field its candidate. He said APP will participate in 2019 parliamentary elections with full force and will throw a major challenge to parties infested with corrupt leaders. About the upcoming Gurdaspur bypoll, Chhotepur said the main contest would be between the Congress and BJP and AAP was not in the reckoning.

