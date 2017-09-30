Succeeded in resolving Doklam standoff with China through dialogue: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited ITBP’s Rimkhim post near India-China border. Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited ITBP’s Rimkhim post near India-China border.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India and China were able to resolve the Doklam standoff through dialogue. Singh, who took part in Dussehra celebrations with ITBP jawans in Joshimath in Uttarakhand, said that both the nations shared a positive approach. “There was a deadlock in Doklam but we succeeded in resolving issue through dialogue. India and China had a positive approach,” Singh said.

He further said that border-issues can one day also be resolved through structural dialogue. “I believe, there’ll come a time when we’ll be able to resolve border-issues completely through structural dialogue,” he said. Singh met and interacted with ITPB jawans who donated blood at a camp in ITBP Headquarter in the city. He also visited ITBP’s Rimkhim post near the India-China border.

After his interaction, Singh said jawans will continue to defend the country’s borders against all enemies. “After interacting with ITBP jawans, I can assert with trust that no power in the world can stop them from protecting India’s borders,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App