Substation operator shot dead at Greater Noida

A substation operator was shot dead by unidentified persons in Dhoom Manikpur village at Greater Noida, the police said on Saturday. Another substation officer alleged that he was threatened by unidentified men over phone for switching on the power supply and stopping outages in the area. Satveer Tomar, working at the Dhoom Manikpur substation, had shut off the power supply due to strong winds last night to prevent electrocution. Some persons reached the substation and ordered him to switch on the power supply, the police said.

When the victim refused, he was shot at by them. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, they said. DSP Anil Kumar said the accused has been identified as Neetu Gujjar. Gujjar has been booked under the National Security Act, he said, adding efforts are on to trace him.

Meanwhile, Chithera substation operator Shiv Dutt Sharma lodged a complaint at Dadri police station stating he was getting threat calls. The caller reportedly told him to switch on power supply and threatened him with life, the police added.

