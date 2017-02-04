‘Substantial progress’ in Manipur talks, blockade may be lifted soon

During a violent protest last year in Imphal against the blockade, which has disrupted life in the state. File During a violent protest last year in Imphal against the blockade, which has disrupted life in the state. File

Talks between the United Naga Council (UNC), Manipur government and Union Home Ministry have made “substantial progress”, and an end to the four-month-long deadlock in the state could be near, sources have said. Both the Centre and state are maintaining absolute secrecy on the negotiations during a five-hour closed-door meeting at North Block on Friday. However, sources said that UNC had agreed to end the blockade provided their conditions are “fulfilled”. The state government is also learnt to have agreed to fulfill some of the demands of the Naga body, which has been spearheading the agitation.

The MHA said that “substantial progress” was made and the blockade may be lifted in 3-4 days. Joint secretary (Northeast) Satyendra Garg said, “Substantial progress has been made on the issues of economic blockade and creation of new districts. Some issues need more discussion at the organisation level and both the Manipur government and UNC have asked for time. We will meet again on February 7.”

The UNC was represented by its president Gaidon Kamei and publicity secretary Shankhen Stephen, apart from six others. Both Kamei and Stephen were brought from Manipur jail to Delhi to attend the talks under special arrangements, officials said.

Sources said the UNC demanded that the criminal cases registered against their leaders be withdrawn and urged the Centre to ensure their release from jail. The two sides are believed to be working on a formula to roll back the state government’s decision to abolish two Naga-dominated districts out of seven that were created by the Okram Ibobi Singh government last December. The decision to roll back the creation of seven districts was the biggest demand of UNC, for which they had called for the economic blockade and urged the Centre to impose President’s rule in the state.

A senior government official who attended the meeting said, “Representatives from the UNC and Manipur government sought time to discuss details of negotiations with their leadership and agreed to enter into an agreement on February 7, provided the condition are accepted by both sides. UNC is said to have agreed to end the four-month-long economic blockade if their demands are fulfilled.”

The blockade on National Highway-2 in Manipur, which goes to polls next month, has disrupted life and prices of essential commodities have shot up. As per reports available with the MHA, petrol prices are close to Rs 400 per litre while LPG cylinders are being sold at Rs 3,000-4,000 each.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh wrote to Ibobi Singh in December last year telling the state government to discharge its constitutional duties, otherwise the Centre “may have to explore other measures under the provisions of the Constitution of India to ensure that the difficulties of the people of Manipur are alleviated”. The security establishment has also expressed grave concerns regarding movement of political leaders for election campaigns in the coming days.

The MHA has declared the blockade illegal and deployed 17,500 central paramilitary personnel. The state government has, however, blamed the Centre since UNC enjoys the patronage of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), with which the Government of India signed a framework agreement in 2015.