Substance abuse among school students is a serious concern: Thane Joint Commissioner

Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Madhukar Pandey has expressed serious concern over increasing number of cases of substance abuse among youngsters, specially school children. While addressing a conference on topic substance abuse, held in Kalyan yesterday, he said active participation of all stakeholders is the need of the hour to fight the social evil.

“The youth of our country is being brainwashed and a large number of school students is the target,” he said. The senior official claimed there have been instances where drug dealers spiked water bottles of school going children and later many of them developed addiction.

He warned parents, teachers and students to remain vigilant and urged children to take a pledge to not indulge in any form of substance abuse.

