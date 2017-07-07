Subramanian Swamy plea in HC for SIT probe into Sunanda’s death

Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor. Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy Thursday filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police, CBI and Ministry of Home Affairs to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for conducting a court-monitored probe into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.

The multi-disciplinary SIT team, headed by the CBI, could include the Intelligence Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, RAW and Delhi Police, the petition added. According to the petition, which is yet to be listed, no chargesheet has been filed nor has anyone been arrested despite a lapse of three years from the date of Pushkar’s death on January 17, 2014. “Nine months after she was found mysteriously dead in a hotel room, the Delhi Police woke up to find that some of her personal belongings (clothes, footwear and handbag) were missing. This clearly shows a botched investigation,” it said.

The petition alleged that after medical board authorities and forensic scientists investigated the alleged crime scene, fresh evidence – including broken glass pieces and fluid marks – were discovered. It also said as the case was based on circumstantial evidence, these could be “eclipsed” with the “long passage of time”. “Oral evidence… vital to the prosecution, will take a devious or distorted course,” it said.

The SIT inquiry was required as investigation had revealed “involvement of several political and other influential personalities wielding considerable clause,” said the plea, adding that it was within the ambit of the court to order SIT/CBI inquiry without any consent from state governments.

Claiming that the objective of penal provisions was “frustrated”, the petition said, “The case… is an example of the slow-motion of the criminal justice system and the extent to which it can be subverted. It unfolds the… apathy on the part of all those concerned with the administration of criminal justice.”

