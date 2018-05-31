Sunanda Pushkar case: Subramanian Swamy moves court, seeks vigilance enquiry report from Delhi Police

Sunanda Pushkar (File photo) Sunanda Pushkar (File photo)

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday moved an application in a city court, seeking directions to the Delhi Police to produce the report of a vigilance enquiry conducted in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Swamy also asked the court to permit him to assist the prosecution in the case. The application has been put up for consideration on June 5.

Delhi Police had on May 14 filed a chargesheet against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been charged under IPC sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide). On June 5, the Delhi court will decide whether or not to take cognizance of the chargsheet. Swamy’s application said: “… the vigilance report points out various serious shortcomings in the investigation… If the court examines the shortcomings pointed out in the vigilance report… further investigations on the conspiracy and angles may be carried out… This court may direct the agency to complete the investigation on such shortcomings prior to taking cognizance and issuance of summons.”

