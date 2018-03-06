Gautam Adani ‘biggest NPA trapeze artiste’, he must be made accountable: Subramanian Swamy

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. (File Photo) BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. (File Photo)

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday called industrialist Gautam Adani the “biggest NPA (Non-Performing Asset) trapeze artiste in PSUs.” Targeting Adani who believed to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swamy on Twitter wrote, “The biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs is Gautam Adani. It is time he is made accountable or a PIL is inevitable.”

Referring to his tweet, Swamy also added that an investigation should be conducted against Adani as he is believed to have Rs 72,000 crore in NPA. “I tweeted that he (Gautam Adani) seems to be like a trapeze artiste. Information came to me that he may be having as much as Rs 72,000 (crores) in NPA. This will be clear only after investigation. That’s why I raised this question,” Swamy said, reported news agency ANI.

According to Bloomberg data, as of September 2017, Adani Power had a total debt of Rs 47,609.43 crore, Adani Transmission Rs 8,356.07 crore, Adani Ent Rs 22,424.44 crore and Adani Ports Rs 20.791.15 crore. The ports tycoon and his family’s net worth was believed to be $11 billion in 2017 — making him the 10th richest man in India, according to Forbes.

Swamy’s remarks come at a time when the government is facing criticism over the alleged PNB fraud case. The Opposition, mainly Congress, has continued its attack against the government, raising questions over “slipping out” of diamond jeweller Nirav Modi. The Opposition also raised the issue in the Parliament on Tuesday after which the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. The Congress, which protested outside Parliament ahead of the session, is demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Houses on the steps being taken by the government to bring the scam accused back to India.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar accused Congress of ruining the peace of the Parliament. “If the House runs peacefully then everyone can raise their issues. cannot understand why the Congress party is irritated. The government is ready for a discussion… I can’t understand why Congress is opposing it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

