Subramanian Swamy asks CAG to re-examine Aircel-Maxis report

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. (File Photo) BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. (File Photo)

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday expressed concern on the “non-tabling in Parliament” of the CAG Aircel-Maxis report and asked the new Comptroller and Auditor General, Rajiv Mehrishi, for its re-examination by a special team.

In a letter to Mehrishi under the heading “Non tabling of the Aircel-Maxis report of CAG in Parliament”, Swamy claimed the report had been pending in his office for three years.

Swamy also called for re-examining audit reports on Rajya Sabha TV expenses and defence and telecom audits.

“I request you to kindly get all these cases re-examined by a special team of competent officers so as to ensure that the CAG defence audit reports do not remain compromised,” he said in the letter.

Swamy said the final audit report of CAG on the Aircel-Maxis case was pending in its office for the last three years.

“I understand that the draft Audit report of the office of Director General of Audit, Post & Telecommunications on the Aircel-Maxis case received in your office in January 2015 was kept in suspended animation…,” he said, alleging it was done at the behest of some CAG officials.

The Aircel-Maxis case pertains to serious irregularities in the approval given to the Malaysia-based Maxis group of companies for FDI in Aircel limited in 2006. Former Finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram is being investigated in the case.

The CBI issued a fresh notice yesterday to Karti Chidambaram asking him to appear before the agency for questioning on October 4 in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App