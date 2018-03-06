Subramanaian Swamy calls Lenin ‘a terrorist’, questions if statue of such person should be installed in India

- Nidahas Trophy 2018, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 1st T20I
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday defended pulling down of a statue of communist icon Lenin in Tripura, saying the late Russian leader was “a terrorist” and questioned if the statue of such a person could be installed in India. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Swamy also suggested communist leaders to install Lenin’s statue inside their party headquarters and “worship” him, if they want. “Lenin was a foreigner. He was, in a way, a terrorist because the number of people he killed there (in Russia) after imposing dictatorship there. And (you) want statue of such a person erected in our country?,” Swamy asked.
The Rajya Sabha member also said that the statue was “not broken” and the BJP will send it to the office of the communist party (CPI-M). Speaking on the same issue, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told a news channel that he considered Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jan Sangh founder Deen Dayal Upadhyaya as his idols, and not some “foreign leadership”.
“However, there is no place for violence in democracy,” said Ahir.
A statue of Lenin was pulled down by some people with an excavator machine at Belonia in South Tripura district, on Monday, with the CPI-M holding BJP workers responsible for it. The BJP last week dethroned the CPI-M in the assembly elections held in the state, ruled by a front led by the Left party for over two decades.
- Mar 6, 2018 at 7:38 pmWhat about statue erected by Saffronized party and their outfits for India's first Hindu Terrorist Godse who mercilessly killed father of nation in a cowardly manner, that too tattooing a Muslim name in his hand?Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 7:32 pmLENIN and STALIN of USSR, MAO of CHINA, POL POT of CAMBODIA, KIM of NORTH KOREA etc were KI-LLERS of LAKHS people in their own country. ……….. LENIN has been KICKED OUT from RUSSIA long back. All statues of LENIN has been pulled down in RUSSIA and name of LENINGRAD changed back to old name of St PETERSBERG to erase the name of LENIN from Russia. ………. So why is YECHURY CPM, LEFTIST, JNU TYPES etc upset about a STATUE of LENIN being pulled down in TRIPURA?????Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 7:07 pmLenin is long forgotten in Communist countries Russia it is Putin who is the Leader.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 6:03 pmIn India all the Bramins are terrorists as they captured the employment (government posts) oppurtunitirs of majority people in the name of merit. If Periar and Ambedkar were not born no person belongs to other castes will get any government post.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 7:05 pmYeah we can see that from the cut off mark of every compe ion exam that how brahmins grabbed the employment opportunity.Even now when no dalits are stopped from getting education.Reply