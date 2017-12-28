Subpar rains mar rabi crop prospects

The acreage reduction has happened mainly in MP (from 45.61 lh to 41.09 lh) and UP (from 91.65 lh to 88.94 lh). The acreage reduction has happened mainly in MP (from 45.61 lh to 41.09 lh) and UP (from 91.65 lh to 88.94 lh).

Deficient monsoon and post-monsoon rainfall in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttar Pradesh (UP) has impacted wheat plantings in the current rabi season. Farmers have sown 262.74 lakh hectares (lh) under the crop so far, almost 10 lh less than the area covered during the corresponding period last year.

The acreage reduction has happened mainly in MP (from 45.61 lh to 41.09 lh) and UP (from 91.65 lh to 88.94 lh). These two states had reported below-normal rainfall in the southwest monsoon season (June-September), with the deficits at 16 per cent for western MP, 24 per cent for eastern MP, 31 per cent for western UP and 28 per cent for western UP. In the current northeast monsoon season (October-December) also, the rains have, as on December 27, been deficient by 95 per cent in UP and 67 per cent in MP.

Rajasthan has also reported a dip in wheat acreage from 28.12 lh to 26.89 lh. While the southwest monsoon was normal on a whole for the state, it hasn’t rained much, though, since the second half of the season. The resultant lack of soil moisture has affected not just wheat, but even mustard plantings. Mustard area in Rajasthan is massively down this year to 20.55 lh, as against 27.79 lh reported in 2016. The decline reported in the country’s largest growing state has also pulled down the overall sowing for the rabi oilseed from 68.22 lh to 62.80 lh.

“Rains in September or even the first week of October is ideal for mustard sowing. This time, there was little rainfall in September and October, including in the main north-eastern Rajasthan belt of Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk. As a result, not many farmers could go for mustard,” said Dhiraj Singh, former head of the Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research at Bharatpur.

But on the other hand, most other rabi crops — including pulses, maize, rice, groundnut and linseed — have recorded higher coverage compared to last year. Low water availability has led farmers in MP to plant less wheat, but they have expanded the area under chana (from 28.11 lh to 34.59 lh) and masur (from 5.43 lh to 5.86 lh) that require very little irrigation.

As things stand, the country seems headed for yet another bumper crop of pulses — not the best news for farmers, when market rates are already ruling below minimum support prices. Wheat production is unlikely to be near the all-time high of 98.38 million tonnes (mt) achieved in 2016-17, while output of mustard could register significant fall. Sufficient wheat stocks in public warehouses (21.67 mt as on December 1 versus 16.50 mt on the same date last year) and weak global edible oil prices will, however, ensure no worries for consumers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App