Subordinates misleading me, have issued stern warning: Mohali DC Gurpreet Kaur Sapra

Mohali DC Gurpreet Kaur Sapra Mohali DC Gurpreet Kaur Sapra

THE MOHALI district administration officers, who are supposed to keep illegal mining under check and prevent its occurrence, had been misleading the Deputy Commissioner. The officers have been caught not filling the mandatory proformas describing the illegal mining sites where they conduct the raids, if any. Taking strong note of the dereliction of duty, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has now issued them a stern warning.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sapra admitted that the junior officers, who were supposed to conduct raids at the illegal mining sites, were not doing their duty. She added that rather some of the officers were even misleading her on the actual status of illegal mining in the district.

“The raiding officers are supposed to fill up proformas giving details about the place where illegal mining was found, details of action taken, equipment seized. The proforma also needs to mention the names and ranks of officers of the raiding party. Many a time, it has come to my notice that the proformas are not being duly filled. It appears that either the officers are not conducting raids at the sites where illegal mining is alleged or they were reluctant in taking action against illegal miners,” said Sapra.

“I have also learnt that the officers, who conduct raids, are not giving me a clear picture of the situation at the ground level. I learnt that some of the officers were even reluctant to conduct raids because of the fear involved in taking action against illegal miners. They required police to accompany them. But, instead of following procedures, they prefer not to conduct raids at all,” Sapra added.

It was in October 2016 when Sapra constituted several raiding teams and instructed them to conduct night patrol and surprise checks in areas prone to illegal mining in the district. However, she says, “The outcome has not been satisfactory yet.”

When asked about the illegal mining in Khijrabaad village, which is considered one of the most affected areas in the district, Sapra said, “During a raid that was conducted, 29 illegal crushers were seized. Illegal mining has now been stopped in the area.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App