Submit probe report by April 24: Court to CBI on Soujanya rape-murder case

A trial court in Bengaluru has directed the CBI to conduct further investigation into the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl near Dharmasthala in Karnataka and submit a report by April 24. Soujanya was found raped and murdered on October 10, 2012. Local police arrested mentally-challenged Santosh Rao (38) as the main accused on the basis of information given by some youths who, the victim’s parents suspect, were involved in the crime. The case was handled by Karnataka CID before being taken over by the CBI.

On Tuesday, sessions judge B S Rekha directed the CBI to take up further investigation in the case on a priority basis and submit the report by April 24.

The victim’s father recently filed a petition, seeking directions to the CBI to conduct further probe, since the agency had, like the CID and local police, concluded only Rao was involved. He has alleged that Soujanya was raped and murdered by a group. The court asked the CBI why the suspects named by the victim’s parents had not been questioned. The victims parents have named Uday Jain, Mallik Jain and Ashrith Jain as suspects.