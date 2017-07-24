Submit compliance report on anti-dengue efforts: NGT to Delhi government

Representational Image Representational Image

The National Green Tribunal on Monday granted a week to the Delhi government to file compliance report on the steps taken by it to tackle deadly diseases like dengue and chikungunya. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar allowed the AAP government to file a comprehensive report after its counsel sought more time.

The matter is fixed for hearing on August 18. The green panel had earlier directed the civic bodies to clean and maintain water bodies including fountains in different parts of the city to prevent them from becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The NGT had earlier directed the DDA to take immediate steps for cleaning and fumigating around 500 abandoned flats in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area to fight diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. It had also said that steps taken by city authorities to contain the menace of diseases were a “mere formality”.

The bench had then appointed 12 local commissioners to inspect different spots in the city under each municipal corporation and report to it about the problems on the ground. The tribunal had hit out at the Delhi government, civic bodies and other public authorities for making “unbelievable” claims and “vague statements” on steps taken to tackle dengue, chikungunya and other diseases.

The bench was hearing a petition by a former scientist of the Central Pollution Control Board, Mahendra Pandey, for issuance of directions and setting up of committees to implement “precautionary, preventive and curative actions” to ensure that residents of Delhi were not exposed to disease. The plea had also wanted authorities to be directed not to undertake outdoor thermal fogging to control dengue, alleging it caused air pollution.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App