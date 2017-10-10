Subhash Deshmukh says no impropriety, but another unit was forced to buy land

Subhash Deshmukh (File Photo) Subhash Deshmukh (File Photo)

Even as Maharashtra Textile Minister Subhash Deshmukh Monday said “there was no conflict of interest” in a group company of his Lokmangal Group earning lease rent from a cooperative garment manufacturing unit, which was set up through funds disbursed by his department, it has emerged that while approving another garment unit, the minister did not overrule officials’ view that cooperative bodies setting up such units should own the land on which the factories would be set up.

The Indian Express reported Monday that Deshmukh approved government financial assistance to the Preshak Mahila Textile Garment Audhyogik Utpadak Cooperative Society Ltd, Solapur, whose unit would lease land from Lokmangal Developers, despite officials raising red-flags that norms governing the scheme dictate that the cooperative society must own the land.

According to records accessed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Royal Co-operative Garment Society Ltd, Jamb, in Wardha’s Samudrapur tehsil, had proposed a similar garment unit in 2009.

However, officials set a condition while granting the approval that the society must purchase land for the project. According to records, the society had taken land on lease while submitting the proposal.

“The society is being given approval subject to condition that it purchases land for the project,” the official noting on the file said, adding that the Director of Textiles must ensure that the condition was fulfilled. The file was then put up before Deshmukh, who approved it. On March 31, 2017, the last day of the financial year, the Maharashtra government sanctioned Rs 1.57 crore as assistance to the society as a first instalment under the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC)-sponsored scheme for development of powerloom cooperatives.

Deshmukh, who used his powers to approve a change of location proposal of the Preshak society’s proposed unit, told The Indian Express Monday that he could not recollect details of the Royal society case. “I can’t recall it now. I will have to check the file to comment,” said Deshmukh.

As reported in The Indian Express, the Preshak society had purchased land in March, then proposed to shift the project to another location, on land leased from Lokmangal Developers, part of the Deshmukh’s Lokmangal Group. In the Preshak case too, department officials referred to a meeting chaired by Sunil Porwal, Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles), on April 4, 2016, during which it was decided that it would be “mandatory for powerloom cooperatives to purchase land due to low recovery under the scheme”. The minister, however, referred to a 1999 GR and directed the society to be allowed to take land on lease for 30 years.

Deshmukh repeated on Monday that there was no impropriety in the Preshak case. “The approval was given with the purpose of employment generation in my Assembly constituency. I don’t think I have done anything wrong in it,” said Deshmukh when asked about the conflict of interest.

He added there was a paucity of lands for such projects. “To take government land on lease takes many years. As I didn’t want this project (Preshak) to be stuck due to land issues, I suggested that they lease land from Lokmangal Developers and start the project immediately,” added Deshmukh.

Reacting to The Indian Express report, the state government on Monday issued a statement, saying approval for the Preshak society’s unit was given as per the provisions of the February 24, 1999 government resolution, which states that the society should own the land or have a lease agreement for at least 30 years.

