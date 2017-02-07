Subhash Chandra Bose’s driver passes away at 117

Colonel Nizamuddin passed away at the age of 117. (Source: Twitter / ANINewsUP) Colonel Nizamuddin passed away at the age of 117. (Source: Twitter / ANINewsUP)

Colonel Nizamuddin, the driver of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, passed away at the age of 117 in his native Azamgarh district. Nizamuddin, who had been with Netaji between 1943 and 1945, breathed his last on Monday.

He is survived by his wife Ajbul Nisha, three sons and two daughters. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence over the death of Nizamuddin.

“We will always remember the idealism, courage and patriotism of Colonel Nizamuddin, which added strength to our freedom struggle,” the Prime Minister tweeted.