Subhash Bhamre urges NCC to continue to shape future leaders

Subghash Bhamre (Source: Twitter/@DrSubhashMoS ) Subghash Bhamre (Source: Twitter/@DrSubhashMoS )

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre chaired the 50th Central Advisory Committee meeting of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at New Delhi on Tuesday and urged the organisation to continue to groom future leaders. In his presidential address, he complimented the corps on the performance of its cadets in various activities pertaining to training, adventure, social service and community development.

“The committee deliberated on various issues in order to optimise training efforts so that the NCC continues to perform in an excellent manner towards character and leadership building of the youth of the nation,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The minister complimented efforts of the NCC in nation building and urged it to continue “grooming future leaders”.

The NCC currently has a cadet strength of 13 lakh and it plans to expand it to over 15 lakh.

The NCC has a pan-India footprint which includes remote areas and low-intensity conflict areas.

The committee also reviewed provisions, activities and initiatives to make the organisation more effective in order to attain its objective.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Director General of NCC Lt Gen. Vinod Vashisht.

Members of Parliament Sushmita Dev and actor Anupam Kher and several other social activists and eminent dignitaries were also present.

