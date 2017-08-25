Sub-inspector killed in encounter with dacoits in Uttar Pradesh

A POLICE sub-inspector was killed and a station officer was injured by a gunshot in an encounter with a gang of robbers in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Thursday. Three suspected robbers of the Babli Kol gang were arrested. At the time of filing of the report, the encounter, which started around 3 am between the robbers and teams of Chitrakoot district police at Nihi Chiraiya forest in Manikpur, was still on.

DGP (Headquarters) Sulkhan Singh, in a statement, said SI Jai Prakash Singh was injured in the encounter and died in a hospital. Bahilpurwa police station officer Virendra Tripathi, who sustained injuries, is reportedly out of danger.

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police is yet to join the operation.

ADG (Allahabad Zone) S N Sabat, who has reached Chitrakoot, said: “The encounter is taking place with the gang of dacoit Babli Kol. This is the only gang that is still active in the area. We have arrested three dacoits… Raju Kol, a key member of the gang, is among the three arrested.”

Reinforcements from other police stations in Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Banda and Hamirpur districts have joined the operation. A police spokesperson said that the teams are being led by Chitrakoot SP Pratap Gopendra and Additional SP Balwant Chaudhary. “The encounter is still on. The dacoits are still suspected to be in the jungle,” said DIG (Chitrakoot Dham Range) Gyaneshwar Tiwari.

