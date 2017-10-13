Sub-inspector dies in gunfight in Darjeeling; Mamata government offers jobs to his father, wife

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her condolences to the family of ASI Amitava Malik, who was killed in a gunfight in Darjeeling this morning, and announced government jobs for the father and wife of the deceased police officer. After receiving the news of the police officers’ death, Banerjee talked to the father of Amitava over phone and gave assurances that the state government would stand by his family. She has also asserted that the state government would take strong action against the people who were responsible for the death of the police officer.

Darjeeling: Policeman killed during raids to nab Bimal Gurung

A police team had reached the Sirubari area in Darjeeling in search of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Chief Bimal Gurung this morning and came under sudden fire by Gurung’s followers from the adjoining dense forests which resulted in the death of Sub-inspector Amitava Malik. Four more policemen were injured in the gunfight.

Address the media at state secretariat (Nabanna), state education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her condolences to the bereaved family. She also held a cabinet meeting after getting the news. It was decided in the meeting that the state government will offer a job to the father of the deceased police officer in the school education department. The wife of the police officer will be given a job in Kolkata Police.”

Chatterjee also announced that the body of the police officer will arrive in Kolkata on Saturday. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed us to receive the body of the police officer and hand it over to his family. The body of the police officer will arrive here tomorrow. I and my colleague Jyotipriya Mallick will receive it. We will then visit the house of the police officer in Madhyamgram along with West Bengal Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha,” the state minister added.

