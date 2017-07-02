Sub-Inspector commits suicide

A Sub-Inspector of Police on Sunday committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a police official said. SI Sanjay Kumar Gaur at Panapaur Kariyat outpost shot himself with the service revolver of a colleague, apparently due to mental distress, Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar said.

He died on the spot, Kumar said adding the body had been sent for post-mortem at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. A Forensic Science Laboratory team was on way from the state capital to collect evidence in the matter, the SSP said adding a probe was on to find out the circumstances in which the SI took the extreme step.

Gaur, posted as Gaighat police station’s Station House Officer last month, was transferred to the interior area of the district after the local people had complained against him for assaulting a bride and her family members.

