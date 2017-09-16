Sub-Inspector arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 4,000

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A sub-inspector (PSI) attached to Shivajinagar police station in suburban Mankhurd was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau while allegedly accepting a bribe amount of Rs 4,000 to initiate action in a criminal case.

The PSI had demanded money to take action against the husband of complainant’s sister and his relatives in a domestic violence case, ACB officials said today. Jalindar Misal (57) was investigating an offence under section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC, said an ACB official.

Misal had already accepted Rs 10,000 to initiate action against the husband, in-laws and other relatives of the complainant’s sister, he said. Yesterday, when the complainant and his sister approached PSI Misal, he demanded an additional Rs 4,000 to take action in the case.

It was then that the 24-year-old brother of the woman approached ACB and lodged complaint against PSI Misal. After verification a trap was laid in police station and the ACB sleuths caught Misal yesterday while accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

