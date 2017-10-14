Sub-Inspector killed after Gurung supporters clash with police during raid

Amitava Malik Amitava Malik

A sub-inspector was killed after alleged supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) faction led by Bimal Gurung clashed with police in Darjeeling on Friday. The clash broke out when police was conducting raids at Tukvar near Patlaybas to arrest Gurung, who has been in hiding after being booked on several charges, including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While police have said a large cache of weapons was recovered following the clash and alleged Gurung’s links with Maoists, the GJM faction led by him has condemned the incident and accused the West Bengal government of trying to witch-hunt Gurung. The GJM faction has alleged that the arms recovered may have been planted by the state police.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Amitava Malik (30) and four other policemen were injured in an exchange of fire between police and alleged supporters of Gurung. They were rushed to a local hospital, where Malik succumbed to injuries. GJM sources claimed that one of their supporters was critically injured.

Anuj Sharma, ADG, law and order, said at a press meet, “Bimal Gurung and his team of anti-socials were near Darjeeling. Police raided and an exchange of fire took place and we lost a sub-inspector. After searching the area, police recovered AK-47 rifles, one 9 mm pistol, rounds of ammunition and bomb-making material.”

“Gurung was in Sikkim. He tried to enter Darjeeling and police went for him. He is now trying to move to Sikkim again,” said Sharma. “We have intelligence that Bimal Gurung has links with the Maoists and insurgents from the Northeast,” he added. State tourism minister and TMC leader Gautam Deb said, “We have been saying that Bimal Gurung and his followers are trying to create unrest in the Hills.”

Roshan Giri, general secretary of GJM’s Gurung-led faction, has said in a statement, “GJM strongly condemns the incident of today at Tukvar Tea Estate. On the appeal of Sri Rajnath Singh, the Union home minister, GJM president Shri Bimal Gurung had called off the 104-day Darjeeling bandh… But the West Bengal government wanted to derail the talks and witch-hunt Shri Bimal Gurung instead, which was totally unwarranted.

To tarnish the image of GJM and to brand it as a militant organisation, West Bengal Police has been shown to have seized sophisticated arms and ammunition from Tukvar area, which is under doubt and suspicion as the arms and ammunition may have been planted by police.” The statement added, “GJM demands a high-level judicial inquiry or an NIA probe in this matter.”

