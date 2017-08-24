Sub-categorisation OF OBCs: Congress guarded, M Veerappa Moily says his govt did it in Karnataka

Former Law Minister M Veerappa Moily Former Law Minister M Veerappa Moily

While the Congress on Wednesday appeared guarded in its reaction to the NDA government’s decision to set up a commission with an aim to examine the issue of sub-categorisation of Sub-CATEGORISATION OF OBCs: Congress guarded, Moily says his govt did it in Karnataka.

Other Backward Classes (OBCs), former Law Minister M Veerappa Moily welcomed the move. Moily said the UPA government, while commissioning the socioeconomic and caste census, had sub-categorisation in mind. The Congress has been guarded since its leaders feel it is a political move by the Narendra Modi government, and could help deepen the BJP’s appeal among people from the hitherto neglected extremely backward castes. The Congress cannot afford to oppose the move either, as Karnataka was among the many states that had carried out sub-categorisation back in the 1990s under a Congress government.

The Congress can also be in a fix as the NDA government’s move could raise the hackles of regional parties in the Opposition such as the RJD, Samajwadi Party and the JD(S), which derive their support from among dominant castes within the OBCs. According to party leaders, the Congress will have to walk a tightrope on the issue and not antagonise these regional forces.

“We had done that in Karnataka,” Moily told The Indian Express on Wednesday. “When I was the chief minister, we had appointed a commission under Justice Chinnappa Reddy. On the basis of the commission’s report the Karnataka government took a decision on sub-categorisation, and that has worked out perfectly. (It was) even upheld in court.”

He said the Karnataka government had also given 4 per cent reservation to Muslims. The Congress’s communications department head Randeep Surjewala said that on the issue of reservation within reservation, the party would “like to study that notification in detail and then make (a) detailed comment.” Surjewala, however, pointed out that 27 per cent reservation for OBCs was introduced under a Congress-led government (in 2006).

