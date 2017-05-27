Sub-canal breach : Acres of land submerged, over 125 houses flooded

ACRES of land and more than 125 houses of Sai Nagar were flooded due to a 40-foot-wide breach in a sub-canal on the outskirts of Bathinda in the wee hours of Friday. A joint team of the district administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated the residents, living in these low-lying areas, who later went to safe places on their own. Meanwhile, around 3 am, a breach occurred in the Bathinda sub-canal on the outskirts of the city due to which over 100 acres of land along the canal was submerged. In fact, cotton had been sown there this month only. Water also entered the fields where paddy sowing was yet to be done.

SDM Sakshi Sahni said, “About a 40-foot-wide breach occurred in the sub-canal. Water entered the low-lying areas and submerged the cotton and paddy fields. Our relief work is on and we have started a survey to assess the exact loss in fields and houses.” She added that NDRF teams had taken people to safety. Meanwhile, boats were used to shift people to safer places while langar had been arranged by nearby gurdwaras. It has been learnt that cracks have also developed in the houses and belongings of residents were damaged in the canal water.

Meanwhile, the water level, which was more than three-and-a-half feet in the low-lying areas, had started receding. Two boats had been deployed for rescue work. A team of doctors had also been rushed to the place. “NGOs are helping us organise relief camps,” the SDM added. Locals, however, blamed the canal department for not repairing the sub-canal despite repeated complaints. Upkaran Singh, executive engineer of the canal department, however, said that repair work was on to plug the breach.

