Students take part in propaganda on electoral rolls revision

The drive was organised by the Elections department in keeping with the instructions of the Election Commission, Puducherry Deputy Chief Electoral Officer B Thillaivelu, who flagged off the programme, said.

Students of various educational institutions participated in a mobile propaganda to generate awareness on the ongoing special summary revision of photo electoral rolls on Saturday.

The participants riding two-wheelers covered all the assembly segments.

The special summary revision of the electoral rolls began on September 15 and would go on till October 14 in all the 30 assembly constituencies in the union territory comprising four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The UT is presently having a total electorate of 9,41,781 including 4,95,568 women. There are 86 voters coming under `other category`.

