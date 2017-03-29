Students protest in Marina backing farmers’ stir; detained

A small group of students, who stood in the sea off Marina Beach here expressing solidarity with protesting Tamil Nadu farmers in Delhi, were removed and detained by police. Police, on a high alert for the past few days following messages in social media about a pro-jallikattu like stir in the Marina, swiftly rounded up the students after they quietly walked into the waves and began raising slogans.

The protest comes against the backdrop of messages being circulated in social media asking the youth to converge at Marina Beach to support the cause of farmers. A group of farmers from the state are on a protest in New Delhi seeking better drought relief, waiver of farm loans, interlinking of rivers and setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.

While being led into a waiting police van, the students told reporters that about twenty of them had come to the beach to stage the protest. “More students are coming,” a protester said as he was led away.

After the pro-jallikattu protests in January at Marina Beach that saw thousands of youths converging, City police have been issuing statements time and again stating that the beach area was out of bounds for holding protests.

