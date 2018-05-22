Students miffed as Aligarh college installs CCTV in men’s toilet

CCTV cameras installed in men’s toilets of Dharam Samaj Degree College in Aligarh (Source: ANI Twitter) CCTV cameras installed in men’s toilets of Dharam Samaj Degree College in Aligarh (Source: ANI Twitter)

An Aligarh-based government-aided college’s move to install CCTV cameras in some of its men’s bathrooms has created a furore among its students, who said it was an invasion of their privacy.

The administration of Dharam Samaj Degree College has installed CCTV cameras in each of the three men’s bathrooms in one of its building where LLB, BBA and BCA exams are underway for male students. The move was aimed at checking cheating.

Principal H Prakash, who recently took charge, said, “We have fixed the cameras in the farthest corner of the urinals, which only captures the backs of students. Just like one sees men relieving themselves on roads in public. This does not amount to invasion of privacy.” The principal said the cameras had been installed after legal consultation.

“We cannot strip-search students to see if they are hiding chits of study material in their clothing. They tend to access these in the urinals…. installing cameras… has reduced the incidents of cheating,” he added.

