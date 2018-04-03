Students act of insulting teacher deplorable: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The students should consider teachers as their mothers and that was our culture, Vijayan said. (File) The students should consider teachers as their mothers and that was our culture, Vijayan said. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government would take stern action against the students who insulted the retiring woman principal of a college in Kasargod district last month. Vijayan was replaying to a submission by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who brought to the notice of the assembly the incident related to bursting of crackers and display of posters with writings ‘condolence’ in the campus as a farewell to the retiring College Principal P V Pushpaja.

Referring to the allegation of Chennithala that students behind the incident belonged to Students Federation of India, (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M), Vijayan said SFI never agree or accept this kind of actions. The students should consider teachers as their mothers and that was our culture, Vijayan said.

Insulting a teacher cannot be agreed, he said, adding, all would condemn such acts and nobody would support it. Education Minister C Raveendranath said that two students have been suspended and further steps would be taken after getting the report of the Director of College Education.

The incident came to the media limelight after a video of students bursting crackers and a condolence message put at the auditorium of the College campus went viral on the social media. The incident triggered widespread condemnation from different quarters.

