Students in UP schools to learn one foreign language in class XI-XII: Yogi Adityanath

WITH AN aim to improve the quality and state of education in Uttar Pradesh, the new BJP government will make efforts to ensure that students learn at least one foreign language in classes XI and XII so that they do not need to spend three months in a foreign country before starting research work at a university there, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

The government has directed the authorities to connect school syllabus with “nationalism” and “patriotism” as well as “culture”, Adityanath said in an interview to public broadcaster Doordarshan.

The chief minister said that classes are held for only 120 days in an academic session at present, and his government has directed the education department to ensure they are held for at least 220 days.

Asked about his views on Hindu Rashtra during the interview, Adityanath said the concept of Hindu Rasthra, in itself, is not wrong. “If that rashtra (nation), or raasta (path), helps improve people’s way of life, then we should not hesitate in adopting it,” he said.

On the Cabinet decision for new industrial policy, Adityanath said the state is committed to improve law and order and provide a sense of security and create an atmosphere favourable for investment. He said all facilities will be provided to new industries but the only condition is, they should give 90 per cent jobs to the youths of UP so that migration to other states can be checked.

Adityanath also said that his administration has issued directions for strict action against all criminals, irrespective of their caste, religion or affiliation with political parties.

“Chehra dekh kar karyawahi mat kariye…apradhi ko apradhi ki tarah treat kariye (don’t act on the basis of identity, treat a criminal like a criminal and take action),” he said.

The CM also said that work has been assigned to officials for 90 days, and each department will have to make a presentation of its achievements in that period after the first 100 days of the government.He said that change in the education system will be visible in the new academic session.

