Students from Arunachal protest against China’s renaming move

The six places span the breadth of the state — Wo'gyainling in the west, Bumo La in the east and the other four located in central Arunachal Pradesh. (source: Google Map)

A group of students, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, staged a protest here today against the Chinese government’s move to rename six places of the state and demanded the Centre’s intervention to revoke it. Leading the protest, Romjir Rakshap, a student of Delhi University who belongs to West Siang of Arunachal Pradesh, said it was “shameful” on the part of the Chinese government to make such announcements.

“I can’t even pronounce the new names and we do not want to be associated with China,” said Rakshap. Following the announcement of the protest, prohibitory orders were imposed on Shantipath Road near Chinese Embassy at around 3.30 PM, which forced the protesters to confine their march to the area near Arunachal Pradesh House. However, police took the protesters into custody when they tried to cross the barricades put up near the embassy.

Another protester, Meyikarga, said, “We are not pelting stones as is done in Kashmir. It is dubious that cops are stopping us.” Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Arun Chetna Manch’s Delhi chapter and Arunachal Students Union Delhi took part in the protest.

