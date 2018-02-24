Nine students dead, 20 injured after vehicle rams into school building in Bihar

Parents of the injured students gather outside the hospital in Bihar on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) Parents of the injured students gather outside the hospital in Bihar on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

At least nine students were killed and 20 others were injured after a vehicle rammed into a government school building in Muzaffarpur ín Bihar on Saturday.

The incident took place under Minapur police station area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, when the school got over and children were returning home. The reportedly speeding vehicle lost balance and rammed into the school building.

Muzaffarpur superintendent of police Vivek Kumar said, “The incident took place at Ahiyapur-Jhapaha in Minapur police station area of the district where the car ran over the children who were returning to their homes after the school was over.” Kumar added, “All the injured, said to be around 20 in number, have been rushed to to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The condition of some of them was stated to be critical”

Following the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

RJD MLA from Minapur, Munna Yadav, who rushed to the spot, alleged the driver of the vehicle was “definitely inebriated. “There has been no control on consumption of alcohol despite the state government’s claims of prohibition,” Yadav said.

