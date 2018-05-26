Students can complain on CLAT glitches till May 27, says Supreme Court

The court directed that status report of complaints and redress be submitted on May 30. The court directed that status report of complaints and redress be submitted on May 30.

The Supreme Court Friday asked students who had complained about glitches in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), held on May 13, to take up their grievance with a two-member panel set up by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

Hearing a batch of petitions which sought quashing of the exams, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra said the students can make representations online until 7 pm on May 27.

The bench said, “The committee…will examine every singular representation/complaint received online till now and any further representation/complaint received till 7 pm of Sunday, 27th May, and after due analysis, appropriate decision on case to case basis will be taken by the committee.”

The direction came after the counsel for NUALS informed the court that the university formed the committee, headed by retired Kerala High Court judge M R Hariharan Nair, to look into grievances of students. The other member of the panel is Santosh Kumar G, professor and HoD, Computer Sciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

The counsel informed the court that results of CLAT will be declared on May 31. The court directed that status report of complaints and redress be submitted on May 30.

