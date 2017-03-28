Students ‘attacked’ over Bhagat Singh posters: Civic rights group demands police action

The Association of Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) has written to Birbhum’s district magistrate and superintendent of police, seeking action against those who had allegedly attacked a section of Visva-Bharati University students for putting up posters of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on campus walls. Ranjit Sur, vice president of the civil rights group, said they have also asked the district’s police administration to provide protection to the students who were attacked.

“We have heard that the students are not being allowed to enter the hostel after the incident. The police should immediately take adequate measures to give them protection and help them return to the hostel. We have also demanded action against those who were behind such attack,” Sur said.

On March 23, a student was reportedly injured in a clash between two student groups at the university in Birbhum district’s Shantiniketan. According to reports, a group of students had tried to paste Bhagat Singh’s images and posters on the campus wall as a tribute. However, another section of students protested against this, which resulted in a minor clash between the groups.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now