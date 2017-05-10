Students and forces clash in Srinagar, Pulwama; 5 schools shut

Students hurl stones during a clash with security forces at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Tuesday. Shuaib Masoodi Students hurl stones during a clash with security forces at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Tuesday. Shuaib Masoodi

Students took to the streets in Srinagar and Pulwama on Tuesday and clashed with police and paramilitary forces, proving that the channel of communication opened by the government with them had borne little fruit.

In the afternoon, students of S P Higher Secondary and S P College took to the streets at Srinagar’s M A Road, triggering clashes with the police and paramilitary deployed in heavy numbers. Some students of a women’s college also joined in the protests.

As the protesting students threw stones, the police fired tear smoke shells to disperse them.

The clashes continued for several hours, resulting in a traffic mess at the city centre. The students alleged that the police “ruthlessly beat up” some girls during the protests.

In Pulwama, students of the Boys Higher Secondary School threw stones at the police when the force tried to stop the marching students. Here too, the police fired tear smoke shells.

On Tuesday, the state government ordered five higher secondary schools to close — two in Budgam and three in Handwara.

